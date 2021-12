Middletown, Pa. –A lottery player in Bradford County hit it big with a $600,000 ticket sold at the Dandy Mini Mart on State Route 328 in Millerton.

The Quick Cash ticket sold for the Wednesday, Dec. 1 drawing matched all five balls drawn, 20-22-24-31-41, to win $600,000 less withholding.

Dandy Mini Mart, 7320 State Route 328, Millerton, earns a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.