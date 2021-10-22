Williamsport -- The Community Theatre League in downtown Williamsport continues their 45th anniversary season with the hit musical “Young Frankenstein,” based on Mel Brooks’ 1974 comedy horror movie, which starred Gene Wilder and Peter Boyle.

The show will run October 22-24 and 28-31, the perfect show to add to your Halloween activities. The Community Theatre League building is located just off I-180 on Third Street in downtown Williamsport.

The performance schedule is:

Friday, October 22 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 23 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, October 24 at 2:00 p.m.

Thursday, October 28 at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, October 29 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 30 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, October 31 at 2:00 p.m.

The plot revolves around the late Dr. Frankenstein’s grandson, Frederick, inheriting the family estate in Transylvania. With the help of a hunchbacked sidekick, Igor (pronounced "Eye-gore"), and a leggy lab assistant named Inga, Frederick finds himself in the mad scientist shoes of his ancestors. "It's alive!" he exclaims as he brings to life a creature to rival his grandfather's. However, the monster escapes and hilarity abounds.

Helmed by popular CTL director Marie Fox, Young Frankenstein is sure to bring the laughs that are familiar from the movie, while bringing some unexpected ideas into the frame, too.

“This show has been an absolute breath of fresh air in the midst of so much stress and sadness in the world right now,” Fox says. “ When I first started this process, I made a deal with myself that I would not allow this to be a stressful or negative experience for any of us, and I shared that philosophy with the cast. Since we began, it has been nothing short of an absolute joy! Not only has it been wonderful working with such an amazing cast and crew, but we truly have laughed so much at every rehearsal. No part of this has felt like a struggle. Everyone has been so accommodating and willing to help each other. We are a team!”

One of those cast members is Seth Sponhouse, the executive director of the Community Theatre League. Sponhouse portrays the title character, Frederick Frankenstein (that’s “Fronk-en-steen”).

“It’s been really great getting the chance to be on stage again after solely being on the production staff side for the past five years,” he says. Working alongside Nate, Abby, Theo and Katie has been really a fantastic time and the past six weeks really helped remind me what it is like to form great friendships while spending time doing what you love.”

Playing Inga, Abby Simon makes her Community Theatre League Mainstage debut. “Working with CTL has been a dream, they are creating theatre and joy in a world that absolutely needs it. Being able to work with a cast and crew that has so much love and support to give after not being in an environment like this for so long, because of the pandemic, is so incredibly heartwarming and I think needed for a lot of us,” she says. “Watching this cast and crew do their thing has been so beautiful to watch. The support and fun they bring every single day to the theatre and in regular day life is remarkable."

On the ongoing pandemic, Fox adds, “Directing during a pandemic has its challenges...but I feel like we learned how to keep everyone safe and rise above! CTL is an important part of our community and of our healing as we navigate through and come out of this pandemic. We are so thankful to be back in the theatre again that we have taken care of each other to ensure that we stay here.”

“Young Frankenstein is truly all fun and laughs and I think can bring some much needed fun to everyone’s lives! There’s werewolves, horses, monsters, brains, dancing, singing, comedy, and even charades!” notes Simon.

Sponhouse adds, “This is such a fun and exciting show that it is really hard not to smile and have a good time. I have been doing my best to keep up with the talented staff - everyone is working incredibly hard and has a really great production ready for audiences.”

The cast of Young Frankenstein includes familiar faces and new performers, including Sponhouse (Frederick), Simon (Inga), Nathan Fulkerson (Igor), Theodore Lentz (Monster), Katie Conklin (Elizabeth), Kimberly Fulmer (Frau Blucher), Kevin Sliman (Kemp), Taylor Elliott (Hermit), Ryan Lannan (Ziggy), Tyler Marvin (Victor), and Maia Cenmio, Wendy Durant, Heidi Edler, Sandie Fairman, Adam Fox, Kayla Furman, Amanda Haney, and Melissa Waddell in the ensemble.

Production Staff includes: Marie Fox (Director), Marisa Sorrentino Hickey (Music Director), Jaclyn Gailit Trepanowski (Choreographer), Katie Conklin (Choreographer), Heather Myers (Stage Manager), Paul Young (Company Manager), Phill Haney (Technical Director), Gerry Gold (Set Director), and Janel Stahlnecker (Costume Designer).

Ticket prices are $23 (adults), $18 (seniors 62+), or $15 (students or youth under 18), and can be purchased at ctlshows.com or by calling (570) 327-1777.

Young Frankenstein is sponsored by NorthCentralPA.com and Wegmans.

Young Frankenstein is presented by special arrangement with Music Theatre International.



