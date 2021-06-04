Williamsport, Pa. — Following a year of social distancing, virtual school, mask wearing and endless hours of screen time, the River Valley Regional YMCA, Williamsport Branch is hosting their annual Healthy Kids Day from 12 to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 5, 2021, encouraging families to take a moment to help kids be kids. The event will be held at Pine Square in downtown Williamsport.

The event will feature fun physical activities for children and families, arts and crafts, and healthy nutrition choices.

While the in-person event will feature physically distanced activities and be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and state/local recommendations, the Y aims to provide a carefree day for children, celebrating what makes a kid, a healthy kid. The day-long event will feature activities such as games, arts & crafts, competitions, and more to motivate and teach families how to develop and maintain healthy routines at home.

“As adults, we know that 2020 was difficult on so many levels—it’s important to remind ourselves that as much as we try to protect our kids from worry, they faced many of those same difficulties. As communities continue to reopen, the Y is here for families, helping kids recover both physically and mentally from a stress-filled year,” says Mike Davis, Membership & Program Director, RVR YMCA, Williamsport Branch. “We believe in the potential of all children, and we strive to help kids find that potential within themselves. When a child is healthy, happy and supported, they can make great things happen.”

Healthy Kids Day, now in its 29th year, is the Y’s national initiative to improve health and well-being for kids and families. The Y hopes to use the day to get more kids moving and learning, creating healthy habits they can continue while they’re away from the classroom.

When kids are out of school, they can face hurdles that prevent them from reaching their full potential. Research shows that without access to out-of-school learning activities, kids fall behind academically. Kids also gain weight twice as fast during summer than the school year.

Following a year filled with numerous changes and uncertainty, Healthy Kids Day is a reminder to families that we can help ensure all children have access to the key ingredients to reach their full potential, even during out-of-school time.

Recipe for a Healthy Kid

In celebration of the YMCA’s Healthy Kids Day, the Y is focusing on five “ingredients” that make a healthy child:

Healthy Food – Children need at least five servings of fruits and veggies each day for healthy development. Kids who help make their own meals and snacks are more likely to try the food, so enlist children in meal prep to encourage tasty explorations.

Physical Activity – From increased screen time to virtual school, studies show that children moved less in 2020 than usual. Help kids get back into physical activity routines by setting at least 60 minutes for fun games and play every day.

– From increased screen time to virtual school, studies show that children moved less in 2020 than usual. Help kids get back into physical activity routines by setting at least 60 minutes for fun games and play every day. Curiosity –Children who are read to by a family member at least three times per week are almost twice as likely to score in the top 25 percent in reading compared to their peers. Encourage children to access new wonders with their own library card. Many libraries now offer curbside pick-up too!

–Children who are read to by a family member at least three times per week are almost twice as likely to score in the top 25 percent in reading compared to their peers. Encourage children to access new wonders with their own library card. Many libraries now offer curbside pick-up too! Laughter and Fun –It’s important to let kids be kids! Parents should make sure they are joining in the fun with their kids. Close the laptop, turn off the phone and have uninterrupted play time. These opportunities allow adults to model a love for activity while providing invaluable family bonding time.

Locally, Healthy Kids Day is sponsored by AmeriHealth Caritas Pennsylvania.

For more information, contact RVR YMCA Williamsport Branch at (570) 323-7134 or visit rvrymca.org or ymca.net/healthykidsday.