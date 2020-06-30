While this year's 4th of July entertainment options are limited, there are still fireworks displays and other ways to recognize Independence Day over the holiday.

Montgomery will kick off the celebration on Friday, July 3. The fireworks will go off at dusk from the Montgomery Park. Food will also be available.

Backyard Broadcasting's annual "Set the Night to Music," typically held in Williamsport, has been moved to the Lycoming County Fairgrounds in Hughesville on Saturday, July 4 at 9:40 p.m. "Social distancing parking" available in the Fairgrounds parking lot. The show will include a choreographed patriotic soundtrack heard on Backyard Broadcasting radio stations 105.1 WILQ, 99.3 and 103.7 WZXR, 93.3 WBZD and Hot 107.9.

While the Millville fireman's carnival was canceled, the fireworks will still be sent off at 10 p.m. on Saturday, July 4, from the hill next to the high school.

Mansfield University will serve as the launch site for the annual Mansfield Independence Day fireworks display, set for Sunday, July 5. Fireworks display will begin around 9:45 p.m. and will launch from Mansfield University's T2 parking lot, the highest point on campus. Music will be broadcast on WOGA (92.3-93.1, 93.5 FM) and Bigfoot (98-100-106 FM) radio stations, and WETM-TV in Elmira will provide live video.

Central PA 4th Fest's Symphony of Music and Fireworks will be held in Centre County at dusk. (Rain dates July 3 or 5). Recommended viewing locations for 2020 include Nittany Mall, Hills Plaza, the Colonnade shopping center, and the Science Park Road corridor/Raytheon.

In Berwick at Crispin Field, fireworks will go off at dusk on Saturday, July 4. Rain date is July 5 at dusk.

In Selinsgrove, there will be fireworks at the MVAA showgrounds Friday, July 4 at dusk, with a rain date of July 5.

Little Pine State Park is offering an alternative to fireworks this year. Consider the 'Local Declaration of Independence,' where a park naturalist will talk about a group of people that locally signed their own Declaration of Independence on this date. Meet at the amphitheater, 8 p.m. Pre-registration required.

In Bradford County, fireworks will be set off on July 11 in Laceyville, at the Hidden Creek Vineyard and Winery at dusk.

Know of other fireworks displays around the area? E-mail news@northcentralpa.com and we'll add them to the list!