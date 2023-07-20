Hughesville, Pa. — The Lycoming County Fair started in the late 1840s as a group of farmers that came together as a way to break the monotony of the long winter months and the solace of being on farms that were far apart. It was a way for the farmers to come together, share their products and techniques, and learn from eachother.

Now over 150 years later, the Lycoming County Fair remains strong, vibrant, and entertains visitors with livestock shows, tractor pulls, art and flower displays, demolition derbies, rides, and more.

Thursday is Military Appreciation Day at the Lycoming County Fair. With a valid ID, military members receive free admission and a free wristband.

Haven't been? Here's a glimpse at the events, sights, and people of the Lycoming County Fair. The fairgrounds are open through Saturday, July 22.

