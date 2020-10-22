Some events may have been canceled or modified because of the ongoing COVID-19 situation, but many businesses and organizations are still striving to let people have some fall and Halloween fun. The following list is far from comprehensive, but does provide some highlights. Feel free to promote your own events in the comments below.

Northumberland County

Milton Art Bank will run the exhibit "Naomi Savage: Stretching the Limits of Photography" through December 31.

In Elysburg, Knoebels will host Hallo-Fun Weekends each week up until November 1, transforming the park for imps and ghouls of all ages to enjoy. Guests are invited to play seasonal games, indulge in festive treats, observe spooky attractions, and have a screaming good time on the park's rides.

The Elysburg Haunted House features haunted forest paths and of course, the haunted house and cellar. This is one of Pennsylvania's oldest haunted houses! The house is open on Fridays and Saturdays only. Admission is $15 per person, and the gates are open from 7:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

The Watson Inn in Watsontown will host its annual haunted house on October 30 and 31, with a prize raffle for those who decide to eat "inn."

Kohl's Stony Hill Farm in Milton will host its annual corn maze, hayrides, pumpkin patch, and lawn games. More information, admission prices, and online ticket sales available here.

Union County

The Samek Art Museum on Bucknell University's campus will continue the "do it (home)" exhibit through November 21. To create the exhibit, professional artists sent written instructions to students about how to create various pieces of art, then the students interpreted and followed the instructions. The museum is open on Wednesday through Saturday, noon to 5 p.m.

The downtown Samek gallery will continue to display Neil Anderson's "Earth Songs" painting series. The gallery is open on Wednesday through Saturday, noon to 5 p.m.

Unfortunately, the Mifflinburg Buggy Museum's Ghost Tours have sold out for this year, but the museum is planning more for next year. Message them on Facebook to be notified about next year's ghost tour dates and times!

Reptiland's Flashlight Safari will take place on October 23 and 24, with different starting times available from 6 to 8 p.m. Using only a flashlight, guests will be able to see live shows and exhibits of nocturnal animals. Tickets are limited and must be ordered in advance, and can be purchased by clicking here.

In addition to the Flashlight Safari, Reptiland will host a special Komodo dragon feeding on October 31. Two Komodo dragons will feast on a road-killed deer carcass supplied by the Pennsylvania Game Commission during this gruesome but interesting event. Tickets are available here.

The Lewisburg Children's Museum will host a variety of fun Halloween events, including a pumpkin carving contest and a free online chemistry show! See the full schedule of events here.

Downtown Lewisburg will be the venue for the Market Street Mask-A-Rade on Halloween, lasting from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Mask-A-Rade was created as an alternative to door-to-door trick-or-treating so that families can still have a fun time while minimizing direct contact with too many other people. Goodies and activities include a slime-making kit from the Lewisburg Children’s Museum, candy bags at Hufnagle Park, a costume show at the Campus Theatre, and much more! For more details, please click here.

The Campus Theatre presents the Rocky Horror Picture Show on October 30 and 31. A cult classic, this 1975 musical film spoofs on the "spooky mansion" horror format as innocent newlyweds Brad and Janet stumble into the raunchy, gender-nonconforming, and sometimes entirely alien world of the mad scientist Dr. Frank-N-Furter. Tickets are available here.

Ard's Farm Fall Fun returns for another year! Hayrides have been canceled, but most other events are still on. For the latest information, including prices, FAQs, and rain closures, click here.

Centre County

Children who visit Penns Cave on October 23, 24, or 25 in costume will receive a free passport to Prospector Pete's Miner's Maze.

Lycoming County

On October 25, the Taber Museum will host Storyteller Jonathan Kruk as he tells "Legends of the Legend of Sleepy Hollow," family-friendly stories about the Headless Horseman and his associates. The show will begin at 2 p.m. in the museum's Community Room. Click here for more information.

Snyder County

T&D's Cats of the World will host a Halloween trick-or-treat and scavenger hunt event on October 24. The event begins at noon, and the admission cost is $10 for everyone above the age of three. For more information, please click here.

Children may visit Susquehanna RV in Selinsgrove with their costumes to trick-or-treat on Halloween from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. This also applies to the Bloomsburg Susquehanna RV location.