Wellsboro -- Thanks to a $10,000 Challenge America award, the Endless Mountain Music Festival will bring four diverse guest artists to perform during five of this summer’s 17 concerts, and a fifth guest artist to present an in-school educational workshop and performance in March.

The EMMF project is one of 168 across America totaling $1,680,000 that were selected to receive fiscal year 2022 funding in the Challenge America grant category.

“The National Endowment for the Arts is proud to support arts projects like this one from the Endless Mountain Music Festival that help contribute to the community’s creative economy,” said NEA Acting Chair Ann Eilers. “This organization is one of many nationwide that are using the arts as a source of strength, a path to well-being, and providing access and opportunity for people to connect and find joy through the arts.”

“It is an honor for EMMF to be selected for this award,” said Executive Director Cynthia Long of Wellsboro. “It represents national recognition for our programs. This is the ninth grant we have received from the NEA since 2010. We look forward to working with the Arts Endowment to finalize the grant paperwork and appreciate the agency’s support for this project,” Long said.

On Thursday and Friday, March 3 and 4, jazz pianist Bram Wijnands with NEA support will present in-school educational workshops to band students at Williamson Junior-Senior High School at Tioga Junction. He will assist them in creating their own original composition and give a free in-school concert where the band will premiere their new work and Wijnands will play jazz classics.

The festival will present a concert each day for 17 days from Friday, July 22 through Sunday, Aug. 7. Featured will be a menu of music for children and adults presented by world-class musicians at venues in Pennsylvania and in Corning, New York.

Among the four guest artists funded in part by the NEA grant is Corky Siegel, one of the world’s great blues harmonica masters, a composer, blues pianist and singer who will be featured at two performances by the EMMF Symphony Orchestra this summer.

Siegel’s first concert will be at the Corning Museum of Glass at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 23 with he and the orchestra performing one of his concertos and other works. The second, a free family-friendly pops concert with classics and Siegel-composed works and collaborations, will be at the Grand Canyon Regional Airport near Wellsboro at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 24.

Vance Gilbert, an American folk singer-songwriter nationally known for his acoustic guitar compositions, will give a solo performance on Thursday, July 28 at 7 p.m. at the Deane Center for the Performing Arts in Wellsboro.

Peggy Dettwiler, director of Choral Activities at Mansfield University, will conduct “A Tribute to Irving Berlin” featuring choral groups and the EMMF Symphony Orchestra at 7 p.m. on Friday, July 29 at MU. Rebecca Dodson-Webster, an orchestra member, professor of horn at MU and a member of the Williamsport and the Southern Finger Lakes symphony orchestras, will present a pre-concert lecture at 6:30 p.m.

Luis Engelke on trumpet will perform one of his own compositions during the free concert being presented by the brass section of the EMMF orchestra at 7 p.m. on Sunday, July 31 at Cherry Springs State Park in Potter County. They will also perform Holst’s “The Planets” and tunes by Henry Mancini. This concert is a collaboration between the festival and the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. Immediately following the concert will be a stargazing through telescopes program.

The National Endowment for the Arts is an independent federal agency that funds, promotes, and strengthens the creative capacity of communities by providing all Americans with diverse opportunities for arts participation.

For more information about the Endless Mountain Music Festival, call (570) 787-7800.