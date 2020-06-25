The Wellsboro Growers Market will be from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. this Thursday, June 25 and every Thursday through October 8, on the front lawn of the First Presbyterian Church at 130 Main Street in Wellsboro, next to the Green Free Library, weather permitting.

Today's market will be the first one this season for Udder Merry Mac Farm and the last one until September for Growin’ Native.

Also at the market on June 25 will be Justina Swartwood and Boki Cvetkovski of Wellsboro with their Scentillating Creations, a selection of candles, soaps and other products.

“It was Christmastime in 2018 when my fiancée and I fell in love with making soaps and candles,” Boki said.

“I spent time researching how soaps are made,” said Justina. “Making soaps led us to making candles because you buy the supplies for both in the same places."

“I had a booth at the Wellsboro Plaza Marketplace selling the blankets, headbands, ear warmers, hats, scarves, dishcloths and pot scrubbies I crocheted,” said Justina.

She had started doing that after moving back to Wellsboro.

“On Jan. 16, 2019, Justina took some of our hand-poured scented candles and soaps to her booth and they took off,” Boki said. “We were just playing around. I didn’t know we were going to start a business."

“It's still a learning process. Today, we have 150 fragrances and are doing custom orders. We do candle wax melts, liquid soaps. air fresheners, car fragrance diffusers and body splashes,” Boki continued. “One of our most popular scents year-round is pumpkin apple butter. Another is unicorn farts. It smells delicious, like grape-flavored Hubba Bubba bubble gum. In the summer, people like our combination scents, such as basil, sage and mint; cucumber melon; mandarin peach; and white tea and ginger.”

“For the Thursday markets, we take some of our more popular products and add in a couple of new ones,” said Justina.

“Our kitchen is our factory,” Boki said.

“That’s where we design our products,” Justina added. “We start at 8 a.m. some mornings and 9 p.m. some nights. It depends on when we have the energy and time.”

“We also own the CBJ Collective Gift Shop and Piano Studio at 152 Main Street (formerly the West End Market Café),” Boki said. “I teach piano there to students five years old and up.”

"In our gift shop we sell the crocheted items I make plus our candles, soaps and other products and also offer some merchandise on consignment from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily except Wednesdays and Sundays," said Justina.

Also at this Thursday's market will be Todd Webster of Hillstone Farms with beef, pork and ham; Aunt Lulu's Embroidery; WindStone Landing Farms with non-GMO and chemical-free foods; Linda Sweely of New View Farm with freshly baked artisan breads; Jeff and Sally Jones with Between Two Rivers maple products; Liz McLelland of Yorkshire Meadows with freshly made goodies; and Frank Maffei with wine tastings and Staggering Unicorn wines sold by the bottle.

All vendors and customers at the market are asked to wear masks and to stay at least six feet from each other.