The Wellsboro Growers Market is from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. every Thursday through October 8 on the front lawn of the First Presbyterian Church at 130 Main Street in Wellsboro, next to the Green Free Library, weather permitting.

There will be a variety of goodies at both the July 2 and 9 markets.

Liz McLelland of Yorkshire Meadows will have strawberry/rhubarb crunch, caramel shortbread, pecan sandies, shortbread cookies and a host of other yummy desserts.

Linda Sweely of New View Farm is bringing her freshly made artisan breads, such as Focaccia and Italian herb, everything bagels, beer bread and cinnamon buns, maple syrup, honey, jams and jellies, homemade sauerkraut, ground horseradish and sprouts.

Also planning to be at the July 2 and 9 markets are Chuck and Kate Gilligan of Pinafore Run Farm with their raw wildflower honey and possibly some blueberries, and Justina Swartwood and Boki Cvetkovski of Wellsboro with their Scentillating Creations, a selection of candles, soaps and other products.

Frank Maffei will be offering wine tastings and Staggering Unicorn wines sold by the bottle.

At the July 9 market, Jeff and Sally Jones will have their Between Two Rivers maple products, including syrup, cream, sugar and candy, and Todd Webster will be bringing ground beef, New York strip and rib eye steaks, pork chops, ham roast, spare ribs and breakfast sausage.

Among the other vendors that will be at upcoming markets are the Shortsville Green Grower, Aunt Lulu’s Embroidery and WindStone Landing Farms with non-GMO and chemical-free foods

Customers are asked to wear face masks and maintain six feet of distance between themselves and others.