On January 3rd, National Fruitcake Toss Day challenges us to chuck the fruitcake as far as we can. You didn't get a furitcake for Christmas? Say it isn't so! See the sidebar for fruitcake recipes.

Fruitcake recipes From NorthcentralPa.com's favorite Coalcracker in the Kitchen, here's a "not-your-typical" fruitcake recipe. Here's one deemed the "World's Best" fruitcake. Don't worry, it only takes 26 hours to make.

According to National Day Calendar, The very first Great Fruitcake Toss was held in Manitou Springs, Colorado on January 3, 1996. Each year, people gather and compete to see who can hurl or toss their fruitcakes the farthest.

This year's Fruitcake Toss in Manitou Springs is actually being held January 22. The competition allows chuckers to demonstrate accuracy, distance, speed, and balance (although how, we're not quite sure.)

What else could you do with your fruitcake? Some people eat this holiday bread while others might re-gift them. There are those who throw them away by sneaking off to the neighbor's garbage can after dark, and others who will openly toss them in the trash.

In Manitou Springs, this lucky guy and his friends get to eat the spoils of the chucking competition

Fruitcake history

The cake was designed to last a long time because it originated more than 2000 years ago before refrigeration was a thing. According to a history of fruitcake on CBC Kids, a recipe from ancient Rome had pomegranate seeds, pine nuts, and raisins mixed into a cake made out of barley mash.

Cut to the Middle Ages, when fruitcakes were made with honey, preserved fruit, and spices.

For a while in the 18th century, fruitcake made with butter and sugar was banned Europe because "it was thought to be just too rich and tasty."

For lucky brides and grooms, fruitcake became a traditional wedding cake in England in the 19th century, when rich and tasty came back into vogue.

According to CBC Kids, it's a tradition for some to make a fruitcake every year that’s meant to be eaten the next year. There are even fruitcakes that are still okay to eat after being kept for 25 years.

Don't clutter up your pantry with a 10-year-old fruitcake. Have a fruitcake toss of your own!

Invite friends and family to bring their fruitcakes (just not the aunt who made yours). Set up distances in the yard and see who can toss it the furthest. Offer prizes of hot chocolate. Let everyone on social know how it went using the hashtag #FruitcakeTossDay.