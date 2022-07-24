2022-07-23 Uptown Music at Brandon Park.jpg

Williamsport, Pa. — Uptown Music Collective braved the nearly 100-degree heat to treat the community to a free concert at Brandon Park in Williamsport on Saturday.

Several food venders provided the spectators delicious food and cold desserts to help combat the heat. Enjoy a small gallery of the event as some of Uptown’s younger performers rocked the stage.

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!