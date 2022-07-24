Williamsport, Pa. — Uptown Music Collective braved the nearly 100-degree heat to treat the community to a free concert at Brandon Park in Williamsport on Saturday.

Several food venders provided the spectators delicious food and cold desserts to help combat the heat. Enjoy a small gallery of the event as some of Uptown’s younger performers rocked the stage.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.