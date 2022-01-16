Williamsport -- The students of the Uptown Music Collective, the area’s premier nonprofit school of music, return to the Community Arts Center in Williamsport for one night only to present "Nothin’ But A Good Time: Revenge of the ‘80s Hair Bands" on Saturday, January 29 at 7:30 p.m.

This is the Collective’s “People’s Choice” show, the result of fans casting their votes in the summer of 2021. All proceeds from this concert will be going to support the school’s scholarship fund, as well as its class and workshop initiative, which is offered free to all students.

Tickets for the performance, which are $20 in advance and $25 at the door, are available through the Community Arts Center box office and website. For details about the show, visit uptownmusic.org/hairbands or call (570) 329-0888. Check out the Collective’s official Facebook page, as well as other Collective social media outlets, for teasers, previews, behind-the-scenes info and more from the performance.

This one night only, in-person event will pay tribute to some of the definitive “hair bands” of the 1980s, including Poison, Mötley Crüe, Van Halen, Guns N’ Roses, Warrant, Def Leppard, and more favorites of L.A.’s Sunset Strip. Brought to life on the CAC stage as only the Collective can, this show is sponsored in part through partnerships with Geisinger’s Janet Weis Children’s Hospital, Hudock Capital Group, and UPMC North Central Pa.

“The people’s choice performance has become an annual fundraising event for the Uptown Music Collective,” said Jared Mondell, assistant executive director of the Uptown Music Collective. “This year, ‘80s Hair Bands were the community’s top choice after several rounds of voting in the Collective’s 2021 People’s Choice online voting event, winning out by a narrow margin over a virtual who’s who list of modern and classic rock or pop performers. Our students are extremely excited to bring this music to life on the CAC stage while raising money for the school!”

Dave Brumbaugh, UMC founder and executive director, said this is the first time the school has delved into this genre of music.

“Our students are thrilled to perform this exciting music,” he said. “We are so lucky to have the ability to create fundraising events like 'Nothin’ But A Good Time' that feature the ‘product’ of our programs – our student’s musical, performance and leadership skills – and to share them with the community that chose the theme and also supports us.”

"Nothin’ But A Good Time" will feature Collective students who have been diligently preparing for this event for more than two months. Along with the music, there will be a professional-grade light and sound show organized by the students. As with all Uptown Music Collective performances, the students are not only the performers, but also direct the show. A group of younger students, or “Tech Monkeys,” will serve as stage technicians and spotlight operators. The cast for the show is drawn from the Uptown Music Collective’s much-heralded Special Performance Group 1.

This show is co-directed by Uptown Music Collective students Leah Batman (Laurel Springs School) and Stephanie Nappi (PA Cyber Public School). The show’s leadership committee consists of UMC students Billy Bellino (Danville Area High School), Izzy Butters (Loyalsock Township High School), Abby Colone (Loyalsock Township High School), Chase Cowden (Loyalsock Township High School), Connor Evans (Williamsport Area High School), Ben Feuerstein (Lewisburg Area High School), Gabreon Godin (Williamsport Area High School), Sage Gurski (Danville Area High School), Jossian Lilley (Loyalsock Township High School), Cassidy Lutz (Loyalsock Township High School), and Luke O’Brien (Loyalsock Township High School).

“My parents grew up going to concerts of these bands, so I grew up listening to this music,” Nappi said. “When the show idea was solidified I became so excited to get to work. This show is very energetic and I am so excited for everyone to see all the hard work we are putting into it.”

“This show has seen about 10 different set lists, lots of bands and, after many decisions and long leadership meetings, I think the final product is going to be killer,” Batman said. “This show is unlike anything the Collective has done before!”

Additional partners and sponsors for this performance include Chartwell Hotels, KFC Williamsport, Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships, The Kiessling Group of Janney Montgomery Scott, UPMC Health Plan, Lycoming College, Woodlands Bank, Marco Technologies, Williamsport Sun-Gazette, FASTSIGNS, Pennsylvania College of Technology, Pepsi, The Hartman Group, and Java Momma, Inc. Media sponsors include Backyard Broadcasting, Lamar Advertising, 92.1 WSQV, NorthCentralPa.com, The Graphic Hive and Engage Media.



