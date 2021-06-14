Harrisburg, Pa. --The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board has announced that its public meeting scheduled for June 16 at 10 a.m. will be available for view from the Board’s website.

The meeting will be held online to minimize risks associated with public gatherings in accordance with COVID-19 health guidelines.

Access to the online meeting can be made by visiting the Board’s website and choosing the “live” link on the PGCB Meeting Videos section on the homepage. The Board’s website address is https://gamingcontrolboard.pa.gov/ .

In order to assure that those unable to view the meeting online have access, the Board is also providing a link to the meeting through an audio-only interface by dialing (301) 715-8592, then entering the following when prompted:

Meeting ID: 865 3077 5524

Passcode: 803864

The agenda for the meeting will also be placed on the Board’s website prior to the meeting.