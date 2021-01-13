Sheetz, 240 E. Chestnut St., Mifflinburg, earns a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
Union County lottery player hits it big with $1 million Powerball ticket
Middletown, Pa. – A lucky person in Union County purchased a life-changing lottery ticket last week.
A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer sold a Powerball® ticket worth $1 million for the drawing on Saturday, Jan. 9.
The ticket matched all five white balls drawn, 14-26-38-45-46, to win $1 million, less applicable withholding.
NCPA Staff
This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.
