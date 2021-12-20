Middletown, Pa. -The Pennsylvania Lottery announced the winning raffle ticket numbers drawn for the fourth, two $50,000 Weekly Drawing prizes as part of the New Year’s Millionaire Raffle. This Raffle features eight weekly drawings that each award two prizes of $50,000, leading up to the Jan. 8 drawing.

The winning ticket numbers, 00141038 and 00155356, were randomly drawn from among more than 56,200 Millionaire Raffle ticket numbers sold between November 30 and December 6. The tickets were sold at Fresh-N Quik, 233 Montour Boulevard, Bloomsburg, Columbia County and Sheetz, 3695 Paxton St., Harrisburg, Dauphin County.