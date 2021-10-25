Williamsport, Pa. -- Easy, walkable streets, lights on, friendly businesses who welcome trick or treaters young and old! Come to the Williamsport Business Association's Annual Downtown Trick or Treat night this Wednesday, Oct. 27 from 4-6 p.m.

Visit NorthcentralPa.com and 23 other participating businesses for some Halloween fun. We'll be handing out candy on Pine Street next to Boom City Brewing, and we want to see your scary, funny, and quirky Halloween costumes!

As an added bonus for anyone still in need of a last-minute Halloween costume, take a look at this how-to video to learn to make two easy, DIY costumes! Wear one on trick-or-treat night and you'll get a prize!

Participating businesses include:

patinaz

FCFP

Ozzie and Maes

Prime Sportswear

New Trail

Old Corner

Rise and Shine

Community Theatre League

Community Arts Center

Good Habits

Sprinkled Sweet

Kinley Jewelry

Le Chocolat

Gustonian Gifts

Barrel 135

Little Jets Boutique

Bullfrog

Bar on Market

Wine and Design

Miles Welby

Ottos

Lycoming Arts

Tattoo Zoo

Northcentral PA

A safe night of trick or treating for the family!