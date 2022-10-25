Williamsport, Pa. — Easy, walkable streets, lights on, friendly businesses who welcome trick or treaters young and old! Come to the Williamsport Business Association's Annual Downtown Trick or Treat night Wednesday, Oct. 26, 4-6 p.m.
Visit NorthcentralPa.com and other participating businesses for some Halloween fun. We'll be handing out candy on Pine Street next to Boom City Brewing, and we want to see your scary, funny, and quirky Halloween costumes!
As an added bonus for anyone still in need of a last-minute Halloween costume, take a look at this how-to video to learn to make an easy and fun, DIY costume! Wear your creation on trick-or-treat night and you'll get a prize from NorthcentralPa.com!
Participating businesses include:
Patinaz
FCFP
Ozzie and Maes
Prime Sportswear
New Trail
Old Corner
Rise and Shine
Community Theatre League
Community Arts Center
Good Habits
Sprinkled Sweet
Kinley Jewelry
Le Chocolat
Gustonian Gifts
Barrel 135
Little Jets Boutique
Bullfrog
Bar on Market
Wine and Design
Miles Welby
Ottos
Lycoming Arts
Tattoo Zoo
Northcentral PA
A safe night of trick or treating for the family!