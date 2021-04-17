TOPS Friendly Markets, Bradford Towne Center, 136 Ennis Lane, Towanda earns a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
Towanda Tops sold $100,000 lottery ticket
Middletown, Pa. – A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Bradford County sold a Powerball® with Power Play® ticket worth $100,000 for the Wednesday, April 14 drawing.
The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 13-30-33-45-61, and the red Powerball 14 to win $100,000, less applicable withholding. Without the $1 Power Play option, the ticket would have been worth $50,000. The Power Play multiplier drawn was two.
TOPS Friendly Markets, Bradford Towne Center, 136 Ennis Lane, Towanda earns a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
NCPA Staff
This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.
