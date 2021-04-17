The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 13-30-33-45-61, and the red Powerball 14 to win $100,000, less applicable withholding. Without the $1 Power Play option, the ticket would have been worth $50,000. The Power Play multiplier drawn was two.



TOPS Friendly Markets, Bradford Towne Center, 136 Ennis Lane, Towanda earns a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.