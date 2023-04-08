Digger_generic_2023

The 2023 Touch-A-Truck event is coming to Lycoming County on Apr. 29

Hughesville, Pa. — When was the last time you could interact with vehicles such as a police cruiser, or a dump truck? We'll tell you: it was in 2022 during the last Touch-A-Truck event at Lycoming County Fairgrounds.

The prior year introduced a kid demo derby. New in 2023 is the “Sensory Hour,” from 10:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m., which guarantees visitors lower noise levels, and a “low stimulation” environment for an hour duration.

Claiming a “unique experience, fun for the entire family,” Touch-A-Truck offers the chance to climb aboard and learn about ambulances, fire trucks, police cars, construction vehicles, utility vehicles, 18-wheelers, tractors, UTVs and ATVs, school buses, dump trucks, and other vehicles.

Also featuring a bounce house, the event will have face painting, live performances, craft and other vendors, raffles, and other events. 

Organizers say a variety of food trucks will be attending.

The event is at the Lycoming County Fairgrounds in Hughesville, 11:30 a.m. until 5 p.m., Sat., Apr. 29. Admission is $5 per adult and $2 for attendees age 12 and under. Kids under 2 are free. All proceeds benefit Ashlar Elementary School PTA. Main entrance on Route 405 for parking and admission.

