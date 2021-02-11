How good was January for scratch-off lottery players? Well, there was a $1 million winner in Bradford and Northumberland Counties.

That not good enough. Alright. Let's take a look at the totals for January Pennsylvania scratch-off players.

Winners claimed $248,875,934 million in prizes during January, including two top prizes worth $3 million claimed by players from Chester County. Additionally, eight top prizes of $1 million were claimed by players from Northumberland County, Westmoreland County, Philadelphia, New York and New Jersey.