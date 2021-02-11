Lottery Money 2021

How good was January for scratch-off lottery players? Well, there was a $1 million winner in Bradford and Northumberland Counties. 

That not good enough. Alright. Let's take a look at the totals for January Pennsylvania scratch-off players. 

Winners claimed $248,875,934 million in prizes during January, including two top prizes worth $3 million claimed by players from Chester County. Additionally, eight top prizes of $1 million were claimed by players from Northumberland County, Westmoreland County, Philadelphia, New York and New Jersey.
 
Congratulations to the retailers who earned a $10,000 bonus for selling the $3 million-winning tickets, and to the retailers who earned a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning Scratch-Off tickets worth $1 million. They are:
  • Thorndale Exxon & Tiger Mart, 3727 Lincoln Highway East, Thorndale, Chester County ($10,000 bonus);
  • Fine Wine & Good Spirits, 215 Lancaster Ave., Malvern, Chester County ($10,000 bonus);
  • Wawa, 3341 Grant Ave., Philadelphia ($5,000 bonus);
  • Eastgate Exxon & Convenience Store, 12 Eastgate Ave., Monessen, Westmoreland County ($5,000 bonus);
  • J.R.’s Mini Mart, 904 W. Arch St., Coal Township, Northumberland County ($5,000 bonus);
  • Commissary Food Market, 5255 Ridge Ave., Philadelphia ($5,000 bonus);
  • Kirmani Fresh Market, 2232 Route 115, Brodheadsville, Monroe County ($5,000 bonus);
  • Turkey Hill, 2 E. Valley Ave., Elysburg, Northumberland County ($5,000 bonus);
  • Wawa, 215 W. Lancaster Ave., Wayne, Chester County ($5,000 bonus); and
  • Dandy Mini Mart, 244 Spring St., Sayre, Bradford County ($5,000 bonus).
Across Pennsylvania, other big prizes claimed during January included:
  • Eight prizes of $500,000;
  • Seven prizes of $300,000;
  • Seventeen prizes of $250,000; and
  • Fourteen prizes of $100,000.

