How good was January for scratch-off lottery players? Well, there was a $1 million winner in Bradford and Northumberland Counties.
That not good enough. Alright. Let's take a look at the totals for January Pennsylvania scratch-off players.
- Thorndale Exxon & Tiger Mart, 3727 Lincoln Highway East, Thorndale, Chester County ($10,000 bonus);
- Fine Wine & Good Spirits, 215 Lancaster Ave., Malvern, Chester County ($10,000 bonus);
- Wawa, 3341 Grant Ave., Philadelphia ($5,000 bonus);
- Eastgate Exxon & Convenience Store, 12 Eastgate Ave., Monessen, Westmoreland County ($5,000 bonus);
- J.R.’s Mini Mart, 904 W. Arch St., Coal Township, Northumberland County ($5,000 bonus);
- Commissary Food Market, 5255 Ridge Ave., Philadelphia ($5,000 bonus);
- Kirmani Fresh Market, 2232 Route 115, Brodheadsville, Monroe County ($5,000 bonus);
- Turkey Hill, 2 E. Valley Ave., Elysburg, Northumberland County ($5,000 bonus);
- Wawa, 215 W. Lancaster Ave., Wayne, Chester County ($5,000 bonus); and
- Dandy Mini Mart, 244 Spring St., Sayre, Bradford County ($5,000 bonus).
- Eight prizes of $500,000;
- Seven prizes of $300,000;
- Seventeen prizes of $250,000; and
- Fourteen prizes of $100,000.