Williamsport, Pa. – Nearly 16,000 public libraries and tens of thousands of individual readers across the U.S. are taking part in the Together We Read U.S. digital book club for February. Among the libraries participating is Williamsport's James V. Brown Library.

From February 10 to 24, library patrons can enjoy Kate Clayborn's witty romance ebook and audiobook, Love Lettering, for free with no waitlists or holds. The book may be accessed through the Libby app or by visiting ebranch2go.overdrive.com. All participants in the book club are then invited to join an online discussion.

In Love Lettering, Meg Mackworth’s hand-lettering skill has made her famous once she starts designing custom journals for her New York City clientele. She has another skill too: reading signs that other people miss. Knowing the upcoming marriage of Reid Sutherland and his polished fiancée was doomed to fail is one thing, but weaving a secret word of warning into their wedding program is another. A year later, Reid has tracked Meg down to find out how she knew that his meticulously planned future was about to implode. As they gradually open up to each other, both try to ignore a deepening connection between them. The signs are there, though – irresistible, indisputable, urging Meg to heed the messages Reid is sending her before it’s too late.

The Together We Read: U.S. digital book club connects readers with the same ebook for a period of two weeks and only requires a valid library card to get started. The program is facilitated by OverDrive, creator of the Libby app and the leading digital reading platform for ebooks, audiobooks, and magazines.