Middletown, Pa. -- A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket sold for the Monday, July 19 drawing matched all five balls drawn, 13-17-29-39-42, to win $1,760,999 less withholding. Bavarian Beer, 2550 Brownsville Road, South Park Township, earns a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Winners can be identified only after prizes are claimed and tickets validated. A main Cash 5 game prize must be claimed within one year of the drawing date. Any prizes won on any Quick Cash game must be claimed within one year of the purchase date. Anyone holding a jackpot-winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket should contact the nearest Lottery office for further instructions or call 1-800-692-7481.

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.