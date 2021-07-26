Middletown, Pa. -- A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket sold for the Monday, July 19 drawing matched all five balls drawn, 13-17-29-39-42, to win $1,760,999 less withholding. Bavarian Beer, 2550 Brownsville Road, South Park Township, earns a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
The winners just keep popping up as a person in Alleghany County wins more than $1 million
Winners can be identified only after prizes are claimed and tickets validated. A main Cash 5 game prize must be claimed within one year of the drawing date. Any prizes won on any Quick Cash game must be claimed within one year of the purchase date. Anyone holding a jackpot-winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket should contact the nearest Lottery office for further instructions or call 1-800-692-7481.
