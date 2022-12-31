The Philadelphia Mummers Parade is an annual New Year's Day tradition, and one of the oldest and largest folk festivals in the country, dating back to the early 20th century. For 123 years, South Broad Street has been taken over by the mummers on New Year's Day.

This year, the parade expects to attract more than 20,000 spectators and up to 10,000 mummers.

The parade celebrates the new year and honors the heritage of the various cultural groups and social clubs who originated the Philadelphia tradition. The first recorded Mummers Parade took place in 1901, when a group of Irish immigrants marched through the streets of South Philadelphia, playing music and dancing. The parade quickly became a popular annual event, with more and more people joining in each year.

"Mummer" is a German word meaning to costume or masquerade. The Mummers, as they were called, would dress in elaborate, hand-made costumes.

The tradition of the Mummers Parade has evolved over the years, but it remains an important part of Philadelphia's cultural identity.

In the 1920s and 1930s, the parade began to attract more attention from the city's mainstream community. It became a major tourist attraction, with people coming from all over the country to see the elaborate costumes and performances. The parade also became more organized, with formal rules and judges to ensure a fair competition.

In the 1960s and 1970s, the Mummers Parade faced criticism and controversy. Many people felt that the parade was outdated and no longer relevant to the city's changing demographics. There were also concerns about racism and cultural insensitivity surrounding some of the costumes and performances.

Most recently in 2020, there was an incident with two members of the Froggy Carr club who were seen in black face and banned from participation. Because of this incident the mummer’s skits and themes must now be pre-approved by the Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission and Philadelphia Parks & Recreation.

Despite these challenges, the Mummers Parade has continued to thrive and remain an important part of Philadelphia's cultural identity. It is still a beloved tradition that brings together people of all ages and backgrounds to celebrate the new year and honor the city's cultural history.

The 2023 Mummers Day Parade starts at 9 a.m. and marches from City Hall south on Broad Street to Washington Avenue. Find more information on this year’s event here.

Can’t go in person? Watch this year’s event online at WFMZ-TV starting at 9 a.m.!

Sources: VisitPhilly.com, encyclopedia.com

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.