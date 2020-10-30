The following non-winning holiday-themed Scratch-Off tickets may be entered: [$20] $1,000,000 Merry Money, [$10] Tree-Mendous Winnings, [$5] Holiday Gifts, [$3] Santa’s Workshop, [$2] Cash Kringle, and [$1] Oh, Snap.
On Tuesday, November 3, the $100,000 Wish List Second-Chance Drawing will also be open for entry of non-winning holiday-themed Fast Play tickets that include the following games: [$5] Peng-Win Plunge, [$2] Fa-la-la-la-Llama and [$1] Ho Ho Whoa.
Finally, starting November 10, the following non-winning Draw Games tickets can be entered: PICK 2, PICK 3, PICK 4, PICK 5, Cash 5, Keno, Treasure Hunt, Match 6 Lotto, Cash4Life®, Powerball® and Mega Millions®.
Draw game tickets purchased online are not eligible for this drawing. Additionally, Millionaire Raffle, Derby Cash Horse Racing, and Xpress Sports Car Racing tickets are also not eligible for entry.
Enter through the VIP Players Club at palottery.com or scan-to-enter using our Official App after reviewing entry instructions, prize details, rules, restrictions, and drawing information. Winners will be announced at palottery.com.
Enter tickets as soon as possible after play and please play responsibly. Mailed or late entries are not accepted. Games will remain for sale after the second-chance promotion ends.
Continuing its promotion of responsible play, the Pennsylvania Lottery has again teamed with other state lotteries and the National Council on Problem Gambling to remind players that lottery games are not suitable for children. Whether buying a ticket for your own enjoyment or to give as a gift, players in Pennsylvania must be 18 or older.
The Pennsylvania Lottery is a proud recipient of the World Lottery Association’s Responsible Gaming certification and has been awarded iCAP certification from the National Council on Problem Gambling, which is the highest standard in the U.S. for online responsible gambling.