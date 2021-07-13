Hughesville, Pa. -- Troy Benner and his small band of workers were dripping in the humid afternoon sauna of July 13, assembling the rides for the opening of the Lycoming County Fair on Wednesday.

After missing its milestone 150th year in 2020, the vendors, rides, animals, derby cars, tractors, and performers appear ready to welcome visitors back to the fairgrounds in Hugesville for the next week and a half.

The fair, July 14-24, has it all: petting zoos, hayrides, pig races, fireworks, grandstand shows, shows for kids, demolition derbies, men's wrestling tournament, rides, tractor pulls, horsemanship shows, animals on display, a truck fest, and an art auction, according to the 'at-a-glance' calendar.

Benner, owner of Sunshine Shows, LLC based in Middleburg, Pa., has been "playing" the County Fair for many years, bringing his amusement rides not only to Lycoming County, but to fairs and festivals across the state. Sunshine Shows has been in the business of fun since 1972.

Benner has trucked in 16 rides and many carnival games, each of which are set up with meticulous care and attention. "When we're all done setting everything up we'll watch it all run and double-check everything that we've put together," Benner said.

More Information Admission $4.00 (rides not included); 12 & under FREE with paid adult

Fairgrounds Parking: $3.00 Fair Dates & Hours July 14-16 & 19-23 – 4 p.m.

July 17-18 & 24 – 10 a.m. Rides Open 2 p.m. 1st & 2nd Saturday, Sunday, Tuesday; all other days at 5p.m. Ticket Office Open Starting June 14: Mon.-Fri. – noon-6 p.m. and Sat. – 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Daily during fair – 10 a.m.-9:30 p.m.

(570) 584-2197

email: tickets@lycomingfair.net

His team is small--in recent years he's had an increasingly difficult time finding workers--but the small crew is comprised of hard workers. They ensure the keys are in, all the safety mechanisms on all the seats are functioning properly, the leveling is proper and overall safety checks are met.

Across the oval, a crew puts the final pieces together on the Gunzey's Hot Sausage stand, one of many food favorites that visitors expect to see and smell at the fair.

Check back all week. NorthcentralPa.com will be sharing sights and stories, adding each day to our photo gallery, and offering an inside look at some of the traditions as Lycoming County launches its 150th annual fair.

Tell us your fair favorite?