Ending a 60 year tradition of televised fun, the classic Charlie Brown Holiday specials will no longer be broadcast on television. Instead, Charlie Brown and his friends will be moving to Apple TV+.

The Peanuts characters, like Charlie Brown and Snoopy, have been icons of American culture and transcend generations with their whimsical music and cartoon antics.

The trio of Peanuts Holiday classics–It's the Great Pumpkin (1966), Charlie Brown, A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving (1973), and A Charlie Brown Christmas (1965)–are normally aired on ABC and CBS television networks. Every year, families eagerly await the schedule announcement so they can pencil in some wholesome family bonding.

Last week, Apple TV+ announced the new deal with Peanuts Worldwide and Lee Mendelson Film Productions, to have exclusive rights to streaming the Peanuts classics.

The Charlie Brown Holiday specials will be available to watch on Apple TV+ and in the spirit of the Holiday season, will be free for a short period. After that, families will have to pay a little more than peanuts to stream their favorite Snoopy moments.

On the bright side, new "Peanuts" originals will also be available as part of the deal with Apple TV+, ensuring the goofy characters can continue their legacy of childhood delight.