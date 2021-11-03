Welcome to the Blue Collar Bookseller review! I've always approached bookselling with a hands-on, practical approach. I believe that reading is for everyone, from doctors to teachers to those who sweat beneath the midnight sun. You just need the right book, but that book isn't always a literary classic. This column is for you. The ones who break your body and hurt your hands, and love a good story. Sometimes, you just need to relax and take that trip in your head, because you know your vacation days are already spoken for... --Kevin Coolidge

Bleeding ain’t anything new. We’ve all done it, and if you earn your living with your hands, chances are you’ve done it at work. I have. Back when I worked in the engineered ceramics division, I sliced my palm with fired tile.

I was throwing away boxes of broken tile. Didn’t notice broken pieces on the bottom. Soon, my cupped hand was filled with blood. I was new on shift and didn’t want to bother the supervisor, but the wound needed care.

I ended up needing several stiches, but I was good to go next shift. I’ve already been blooded at my new job. It was just a paper cut. I work with a lot of cardboard and it isn’t always easy on your hands. Luckily, I didn’t even need a bandage. Just a small band-aid to keep the dirt out.

That reminds me of my next suggested read for the breakroom, First Blood by David Morrell. Do I mean like the Rambo movie? Yeah, I mean like the Rambo movie, or at least the first one.

First Blood, like a lot of great movies, came from a great book. Yeah, before the young man with long hair came into legend, came the critically acclaimed story of John Rambo, a book filled with character, compassion, and action.

John Rambo, a Vietnam vet, is harassed by a small-town cop who doesn't know who he's dealing with--or how far Rambo will drag him into a struggle for life and death through the hills of rural Kentucky.

Kentucky? Yeah, the book is set in Kentucky. If you are one of the millions who saw the movie know it was set somewhere in the Pacific Northwest--Washington state, I think. Anyway, the movie’s great. I first remember seeing it with my dad, and I’ve seen it since. It holds up.

I decided to read the book. I know David Morrell is an award-winning writer. He wrote the book that inspired the movie. I always loved the movie, but would the book be good?

The book is better. There’s all the action of the movie, but it’s got more. You get to learn more about the sheriff. In the movie, he’s kind of a jackass. He started something with someone that should have been left alone.

In the book, it’s more two-sided. You get to read more from the sheriff’s point of view. Is he still a jackass? Yes, but you understand him better and for me that made the book worth the read. It gave me more of a look into the man without pulling me out of the story.

The book also has a different ending than the movie. I’m not giving away nothing. Read it yourself. It’s a good ending though. It was where the story needed to end. Anyway, grab the book and some popcorn and re-watch the movie again. Just don’t get your greasy hands on my book.

Back to Work Tip: If you injure yourself at work, let your supervisor know, even if you don’t need stitches. This covers both you and your employer. It should be in your employee handbook that you signed when you received, but probably haven’t read yet.