This article originally published Jan. 21, 2022

It (was a) sad day in rock and roll.

Meat Loaf, the one-of-a-kind rocker died on Thursday, Jan. 20 at age 74, according to a statement on his verified Facebook page.

Meat Loaf's 1977 album "Bat Out of Hell" was one of the best-selling albums of all time, followed up in 1993 with "Bat Out of Hell II: Back into Hell." The albums produced numerous hit singles, including "Paradise by the Dashboard Light," "Two Out of Three Ain't Bad," and "I'd Do Anything for Love (But I Won't Do That)."

He also won a Grammy in 1993 for Best Solo Rock Vocal Performance for the song "I'd Do Anything for Love."

And it's a sad day for NCPA's Midday Show co-host Mark Mussina, who is a self-proclaimed Meat Loaf fan, and who honored the rocker on Friday's show with "the best Meat Loaf story of all time," according to Midday Show co-host Jeff Everett.

Mark's Meat Loaf story

"Sit right back and you'll hear a tale. It was 1994. My brother was pitching for the Orioles. I was working on a radio show in Baltimore..."

We could summarize a short version--fans and detractors alike know that Mussina's stories aren't always "short." Here's one instance where his story is worth the listen.

(In case you didn't watch, here's a summary.)

In Baltimore in 1994, Mike Mussina was pitching for the Baltimore Orioles. Mark Mussina was co-hosting a sports talk radio show with the show's producer who had previously written a rock critic for the Baltimore Sun.

At 19, Mark said this kid was interviewing the likes of REM, Kiss, and Rush for his column. And it so happened he knew how to get ahold of Meat Loaf's management company when the rock star came to Hershey, Pa. to kick off his "Bat out of Hell II: Back Into Hell" tour.

It was a Monday, the Red Sox were in town. Meat Loaf's shows were Wednesday and Friday. The producer figured, if Mike Mussina could score tickets for Meat Loaf--also a huge baseball fan--for Thursday's game, he'd probably make the trip down to Baltimore.

Meat Loaf apparently asked if Mussina was pitching against Roger Clemens of the Red Sox on Tuesday. "I want to see him pitch against Clemens."

Most people might know that typically, the day before a world tour kicks off, the artist is pretty busy with sound check all day.

But Meat says, "screw sound check," and accepts tickets to Tuesday night's game.

It's Tuesday, Meat Loaf is on the field during batting practice, like a little kid, meeting Cal Ripkin and other Orioles. He's supposed to join Mark in the stands for the game.

Mark gets to his seat, no Meat Loaf. The game starts. "Meat Loaf is here somewhere, but I'm zoned into the game," he said, and he watches his brother start off the game strong.

As it turns out, the Orioles had given Meat Loaf a private box to avoid crowds who were pretty excited to see him there, and Mark was requested to join Meat in his box.

Here's where most normal people would jump up and head to the private box, but Mark said, "I can't switch my seat, Mike just went three up and three down." (Superstition makes a man do funny things, including not leaving his seat for any reason if the pitcher, who happens to be his brother, is playing well.)

Against his better judgement, he is persuaded to move to Meat's private box, but tells the rocker, "I never change seats when my brother is pitching. If things go badly in the second inning, I have to go back."

"I understand," Meat says.

In the top of 2nd, Mike goes 1, 2, 3 with two strikeouts and Meat Loaf says to Mark, "see, these seats are better!"

That's when Mark's radio co-host, the producer who arranged the whole thing, walks through the the door of the suite, and, "without a beat," Mark said, "Meat Loaf turns to him and says, 'If Mike starts doing badly, you have to leave!'"

Mark described Meat Loaf as a genuine, funny, and salt-of-the-earth guy. One with whom he was honored to have shared a baseball game (and later a show in Hershey when Meat's tour came back through.)

In a statement on his Facebook page, Meat Loaf's family said, "Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight with his wife Deborah by his side. Daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends have been with him throughout the last 24 hours."

Theirs aren't the only hearts that are broken. RIP Meat Loaf.

