Towanda, Pa.—Wine, beer, and distilled spirits were on tap as people gathered for an afternoon of fun in Towanda for the fifth annual Rotary Beer and Wine Festival.

The event had been moved from earlier in the year. The change in time did not stop a handful of local vendors from coming out and offering tastings of their select choices of original drinks.

Wineries even kept with the current treads, offering slushies with their original wines and spirits.

One cool feature at the event was the designated driver program. There were multiple people in blue shirts placed around the event. Anyone who might have enjoyed a little too much tasting could simply go to one of those people and get a ride home.

Tickets had to be purchased before hand as the event limited attendance to stay in line with all the social-distancing guidelines. Masks were required, but it was difficult for most people to keep them on an enjoy food and beverages. Social distancing was followed when possible.

Another highlight of the event was a cornhole tournament that pairs of two could enter. It was much easier to keep people distanced when playing cornhole. It was just another way to enjoy all the great food and drinks while staying outside and properly distanced.

There was also a dance floor with live music and DJ playing throughout the day.