Winfield, Pa. – It never snows in August in northcentral Pennsylvania. But this year, there will be snow at Gilson’s during the fifth annual Summer Snow Day event on August 14.

Nick Gilson, owner of the snowboard manufacturer and retailer headquartered in Winfield is looking forward to holding the event after it was put on hold last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It was a really difficult decision to cancel last year,” Gilson said. “We’re excited to have everyone back this year.”

This year’s event at Gilson’s 17-acre property will feature many of the same features as previous years, with the main attraction being a snow-filled ramp nicknamed the “Iron Mountain.”

“We get the snow from ice rinks in Pennsylvania who donate to us. We use our really large dump trailer to pick it up,” Gilson said. Prior to the event, Gilson’s staff uses a tractor to shovel it onto the rail jam, Gilson said.

“Just like years past, there will be free beer and free spirits all day,” Gilson said. Live music also will be part of the event, as well as local food and craft vendors. The event website describes the annual festival as part beerfest, part concert and part rail jam.

The event, which has drawn in close to 3,000 to 5,000 attendees in recent years, is dog and family friendly, Gilson said. Knoebels Amusement Resort staff will be there again with kids activities at the Kidz Zone.

"This year for the first time ever we'll do a live launch of Gilson's 2022 snowboard and ski line," Gilson said. "It will be broadcast live globally during Summer Snow Day."

Gilson explained that Summer Snow Day typically was held in July in previous years, but organizers decided to move it to August this year to coincide with the new product launch.

Another difference this year: tickets are now required for entry, Gilson said. The tickets -- which can be obtained on Gilson's website -- are arranged in packages this year.

The free package includes an 8-ounce plastic cup with free, small pours all day, and parking in New Berlin with a shuttle that will take attendees to the event. The mid-tier package is $15 and includes a 16-ounce Gilson pint glass with free pours all day and on-site parking. The top package is $45 and includes the 16-ounce pint glass, parking close to the event, a Gilson's t-shirt and hat.

Attendees for the annual event come "really from all over the place," Gilson said. Snowboard enthusiasts and customers travel from Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Harrisburg, northeast Pennsylvania, Baltimore, Washington D.C., Ohio. Some fly in from Oregon, Colorado, and California, Gilson said.

Gilson said the strongest aspect of this summer event is the support of the local community. Summer Snow Day is known as Gilson's "thank you" to the surrounding communities who keep them going. "If there's one thing I want to communicate to the community is that we have an extreme amount of gratitude," Gilson said.

Gilson's, which has been in business in Union County since 2013, has been doubling in size every year, Gilson said.

"The local community has been supportive since the business started."

Summer Snow Day will be held from 12 to 7 p.m. August 14 at Gilson's grounds at 6985 New Berlin Highway in Winfield. Tickets are required and available at Summer Snow Day | Gilson Snow. Updates will be posted on the event's Facebook page.

