Middletown, Pa. — The month of June was a good one for scratch-off lottery players in Pennsylvania as they took in a collected total of more than $200 million in winnings, according to a release from the Pennsylvania Lottery.

There were a total of 445 prizes awarded in June, including one top prize worth $3 million claimed by a player from Philadelphia. Additionally, five top prizes worth $1 million were sold, four being claimed by players from Bucks, Greene, Philadelphia, and Westmoreland counties, and one was split by two players from Lehigh and Berks counties.

Across Pennsylvania, other big prizes claimed during June included:

Eight prizes of $500,000

Four prizes of $250,000

Two prizes of $200,000

Six prizes of $100,000

