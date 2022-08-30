Mill Hall, Pa. – Late afternoon showers forced speedway officials at the Clinton County Speedway to cancel Friday Nights racing program. As race teams began to prepare for the night’s show, a shower rolled into the area around 6 p.m.

Tickets and pit passes that were purchased will be honored for the next three race events at the Clinton County Speedway.

Next Friday, September 2, BAMs Mobile Electronics will present Military Appreciation Night with a five division show. The RaceSaver Sprint cars will be on hand. The Pro Stocks will be featured in a $700 to win Pro Stock Championship. Also on the card will be the 270 Micros, the 600 Micros and the 4-Cylinders.

Gates will open at 5 p.m., hot laps at 7 p.m. and racing begins at 7:30. Military personal with proper ID will be admitted for $5. General admission is $12, students are $10, and children 12 and under with a paid adult are free.

For the latest speedway information, visit the speedway website at www.clintoncountyspeedway.com or visit the speedways social media channels on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

