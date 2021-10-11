Harrisburg, Pa. -- It's time to get serious about drinking in Pennsylvania as Governor Tom puts down nearly $2 million tab to help improve agriculture production and marketing for the industry.

The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) approved grants for 15 projects that will total $1,923,319. The aim of the grants is to support products of Pennsylvania-made malt and brewed beverages.

According to a press release, this project will enhance the State's industry through promotion, marketing, and research-based programs and projects that will benefit the Pennsylvania beer and wine industries.

“Pennsylvania industries have to adopt new ways of doing business in the COVID-19 world, and these grants will provide substantial funding to help two vital parts of our agricultural community not only explore ways of improving production methods, but also boost marketing efforts that reach beyond our borders,” said Gov. Wolf. Act 39 of 2016 created the Pennsylvania Malt and Brewed Beverages Industry Promotion Board within the department of Agriculture and authorized the PLCB to approve up to $1 million annually for development and marketing of the Pennsylvania beer industry. The Pennsylvania Fiscal Code also allows for unallocated beer grant funds to be made available in subsequent years. Since the first beer grants were approved in 2017, the PLCB has awarded $3.9 million in grants to support the Pennsylvania beer industry (not including this round). Act 39 of 2016 also expanded the Pennsylvania Wine Marketing and Research Board and authorized the PLCB to approve up to $1 million annually for wine research and promotion. Since the first wine grants were approved in 2017, the PLCB has awarded nearly $5 million in grants to support the Pennsylvania wine industry. 12 beer projects totaling $1,122,520.35 were recommended for approval to the PLCB by the Pennsylvania Malt and Brewed Beverages Industry Promotion Board. A list of the 12 grants can be found online.

Eight wine projects totaling $1 million were recommended for approval by the Pennsylvania Wine Marketing and Research Board. Find both charts online.

The PLCB regulates the distribution of beverage alcohol in Pennsylvania, operates 600 wine and spirits stores statewide, and licenses 20,000 alcohol producers, retailers, and handlers.