Middletown, Pa. — A lucky Beaver County woman will be one of five online lottery players who will have a chance to win big during the Holiday Season.

Sara Bosh, who won an iLottery Prize Drawing, will have a chance to win $1 million in a special drawing to be held just after midnight on ABC’s broadcast of “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2021.”

Bosh was awarded $2,020 for winning the PA iLottery Prize Drawing, and for being one of five top finalists she was awarded an at-home New Year’s Eve party package that includes a $12,500 cash prize, deluxe dinner for eight, a 70-inch LED television, karaoke system and $500 gift certificate to Party City.

Those prizes are in addition to her entry in the $1 million drawing that gives her a chance to be the “POWERBALL First Millionaire of the Year.”

“It’s wonderful, I didn’t believe it at first! Times have been rough with everything,” said Bosh. “I lost my job, and I have some health issues that keep me from getting back to work full time. This is a blessing.”

Twenty lotteries participated in this promotion, which in Pennsylvania also included a Second-Chance Drawing. The other top finalists are from the lotteries in the District of Columbia, Florida, Indiana and Missouri.

“If I won $1 million, I couldn’t even imagine it, because my whole life, I’ve never had much money,” said Bosh, who said she has two children, ages 17 and 22. “If I win, I plan to donate some money to the local community. I love dogs, so maybe I’ll donate to the Beaver County Humane Society, American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, and some other rescues.”

“We’re excited that a Pennsylvania Lottery player has a chance to be the first Powerball millionaire of the year and we encourage Pennsylvanians to show support for Sara by tuning in on New Year’s Eve,” said Pennsylvania Lottery Executive Director Drew Svitko. “We’re proud to be able to say that the PA Lottery is the only lottery in the U.S. that dedicates all of its proceeds to programs that benefit older adults. We thank all of our players who entered this promotion and continue to encourage those 18 and older to play responsibly.”