Manheim, Pa. – The show must go on. Or in this case, the 40th Anniversary Season of the Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire will go on, even with reduced capacity in the midst of the pandemic.

This year’s faire, held on 35 acres at Mount Hope Estate & Winery in Manheim, will be noticeably less crowded as capacity is restricted to 25 percent. Other years, the faire has hosted more than 200,000 people annually.

Dates for the faire are weekends from Sept. 5 through Nov. 1. The faire also will be held on Labor Day, Sept. 7.

Regular stage performances and jousting events will still be a part of the faire this year. Some features this year include Circus Stella, a one-ring family circus with a husband and wife team and their puppies. Paolo Garbanzo will have a juggling act. The Royal Falconer will provide a free educational show with falcons. Other performances will include music groups and comedy skits. Merchants will be open for sales as well.

Due to the capacity limitation, attendees must purchase tickets in advance this year on the website (www.parenfaire.com). Those who purchased non-date specific tickets for 2020 must exchange for date specific tickets on the website. Attendees must bring a printed or mobile version of their ticket to the gate. No tickets will be sold at the faire this year.

As with previous faires, dogs are welcome. Those wishing to bring their dog must purchase a dog pass ticket online and fill out a waiver form.

In order to ensure safety during the COVID-19 global pandemic, attendees and staff must wear masks. The masks can be removed when eating or drinking.

Organizers are asking attendees to be respectful of social distancing this year. Performers will still be on the grounds and there will be signs reminding attendees to wash their hands every 20 minutes. There will be 100 hand sanitizer stations available.

In the food area, some tables have been removed in order to maintain social distancing. Cue lines are set up so that attendees will be able to socially distance in line. All utensils will be pre-wrapped.

The faire will have themed weekends:

Grand Opening Weekend Sept. 5-7 with Best Mask and Costume contest and Chivalry Lessons

Pyrate Invasion Weekend Sept. 12-13 with Nipperkins Costume Exhibition and Pyrate School event

Wizarding & Time Travelers Weekend Sept. 19-20 with Adult Costume Competition and Adult and Kids Horcrux Scavenger Hunt

Oktoberfest from Sept. 26-27

Celtic Weekend from Oct. 3-4

Autumn Harvest Oct. 10-11 with Autumn Mask Contest

Halloween Days and Spooky Knights Oct. 17-18; Halloween Days and Spooky Knights II Oct. 24-25

Halloween Days and Spooky Knights III Oct. 31-Nov. 1 (adult costume contest, pumpkin decorating and kids activities for Halloween weekends)

Additional information and a full schedule is available at www.parenfaire.com.