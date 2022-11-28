Nashville, Tn. – Nashville artist and Pennsylvania native singer-songwriter Olivia Farabaugh is releasing her next new single, “First,” from her upcoming album, “Transparent,” available Monday, Nov. 28 on all music streaming platforms.

You can also find the streaming link now at OliviaFarabaugh.com.

Farabaugh’s new single “First,” is described as "a beautiful and honest song about a love story and heartbreak," is the second single from her new album and it follows her previous single “Righteous Dollar Bill” released in October.

Farabaugh, who hails from Palmyra, began singing in the church choir. She said her passion for music led to her taking up guitar the summer going into fourth grade.

According to her promotion company, the first time she performed in front of a crowd was at her fifth-grade talent show, singing "There She Goes" by Sixpence None the Richer and the microphone started to fall down.

"It eventually fell off the stand, hitting her in the knee and rolled across the stage. But, Farabaugh just kept on singing and playing her guitar until her kind friend came and put the mic back on the stand. That day, Farabaugh stresses she learned the lesson to never stop singing!" according to a news release.

'First'

Farabaugh said she hopes that when a relationship doesn’t work out, her new single “First” can help the soul heal and the heart find a silver lining. The song was co-written by Farabaugh and Cassidy Dickens and co-produced by Farabaugh and Mitch Dane in Nashville, Tn. at Sputnik Sound.

“I am proud to share my newest single ‘First’ and my soon-to-be released debut album which speaks to a variety of life experiences that connect with whatever phase of life or challenges my listeners are facing,” she said.

“This song was one of those stories shared with me on social media about how badly we sometimes want things to work out, but in the end, we are blessed by another path or a new love. It speaks to how we should never give up hope,” she added.

Farabaugh’s followers relate to her music and uplifting messages, often sharing personal heartbreaks, challenges, and family struggles with her on social media hoping to get a song written in return.

“The music on the 'Transparent' album is a compilation of songs influenced by my own life experiences and with stories shared by others and became part of the narrative throughout my new music," Farabaugh said.

Supporting charity

The artist is using her music to connect beyond fans to various charitable causes. A percentage of this album’s music sales will be donated to the CIRS Support Fund to bring hope and financial assistance to U.S. residents who think that they are experiencing Chronic Inflammatory Response System.

"I’m excited to encourage my listeners through my songwriting and performances while helping to support an important cause that’s near and dear to me, Chronic Inflammatory Response Syndrome or CIRS,” she said.

“My journey with CIRS has been one of my biggest personal challenges in many aspects between finding the correct diagnosis after years of searching, to tackling the financial and emotional challenges," Farabaugh continued. "Because the challenges are so great and vast in dealing with CIRS, I want to help others going through this by spreading education and resources.”

Farabaugh’s music combines influences from Miranda Lambert and Brothers Osborne to Jack Johnson and Norah Jones.

Performing on 'The Voice'

Being a contestant on Season 10 of NBC’s 'The Voice' has led her to open for a variety of artists, including Rodney Atkins, Chris Janson, Mitchell Tenpenny, Trent Harmon, Levi Hummon, Dylan Scott, and others.

She has been nominated for Best Female Country Artist, Songwriter of the Year, as well as her single, ”Body Will Break,” being nominated for Song of the Year at the 2021 Central Pennsylvania Music Awards.

Farabaugh was also named 2019 and 2020’s Best Solo Artist by the Central Pennsylvania Music Hall of Fame, and she won the 2018 WIOV Radio Showdown Competition, and 2016’s Central Pennsylvania Nash Next radio contest.

She is now living in her tiny house in Nashville with her husband Caden and dog Tank, using her music to raise awareness of CIRS and the importance of mental health. She has teamed up with a nonprofit, Malachi's Message, to start the CIRS Support Fund to help individuals with CIRS get education and treatment.

This fund will be driven by outside donations, an annual music fest and a percentage of the sales from Olivia's new album, “Transparent.”

Follow her on social media at Olivia Farabaugh/Olivia Farabaugh Official. Check out her website at www.OliviaFarabaugh.com and download and stream her music on all music platforms.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.