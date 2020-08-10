PA Lottery Logo.jpg
Middletown, Pa. – Pennsylvania Lottery Scratch-Off winners claimed $240,947,693 million in prizes during July, including two top prizes worth $3 million. One of those top prizes was claimed by a player from Venango County and the other was claimed by a player from Philadelphia. Four other top prizes of $1 million were also won by players from Blair, Luzerne, and Philadelphia counties, and New Jersey.
 
Leomart, next to the Shell gas station, 854 Perry Highway, Mercer, Mercer County and Giant Dollar Plus, 35 E. Chelten Ave, Philadelphia each earned a $10,000 bonus for selling the $3 million-winning tickets.
 
Additionally, congratulations to the retailers who earned a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning Scratch-Off tickets worth $1 million. They are:
  • Choice Cigarette Discount Outlet, 100 W. 10th St., Tyrone, Blair County;
  • Convenient Food Mart, 610 S. Main St., Pittston, Luzerne County;
  • Rodriguez Family Grocery, 802 E. 5th St., Bethlehem, Northampton County; and
  • Sunoco, 1000 Columbia Ave., Lancaster, Lancaster County.

Across Pennsylvania, other big prizes claimed during July included:
  • Ten prizes of $300,000;
  • One prize of $250,000;
  • Two prizes of $150,000; and
  • Nineteen prizes of $100,000.
The monthly winner list is posted in the Winners section of palottery.com. Not included on that list are the many Scratch-Off players who won prizes of less than $1,000.
 
Scratch-Off games currently offer prizes ranging from a free ticket to $3 million. Before playing any game, players should read and understand the rules, remaining prizes and specific chances of winning at palottery.com. Check tickets promptly and immediately claim winnings. Prizes expire one year from a Scratch-Off game’s end-sale date, which is posted on palottery.com.
 
The overall chances of winning any prize, printed on the back of each ticket, is stated across all tickets produced in a game, not by consecutive tickets sold per pack. Random distribution ensures the Pennsylvania Lottery and retailers do not know where winning tickets will be sold.

