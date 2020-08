Choice Cigarette Discount Outlet, 100 W. 10th St., Tyrone, Blair County;

Convenient Food Mart, 610 S. Main St., Pittston, Luzerne County;

Rodriguez Family Grocery, 802 E. 5th St., Bethlehem, Northampton County; and

Sunoco, 1000 Columbia Ave., Lancaster, Lancaster County.

Ten prizes of $300,000;

One prize of $250,000;

Two prizes of $150,000; and

Nineteen prizes of $100,000.

Leomart, next to the Shell gas station, 854 Perry Highway, Mercer, Mercer County and Giant Dollar Plus, 35 E. Chelten Ave, Philadelphia each earned a $10,000 bonus for selling the $3 million-winning tickets.Additionally, congratulations to the retailers who earned a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning Scratch-Off tickets worth $1 million. They are:Across Pennsylvania, other big prizes claimed during July included:The monthly winner list is posted in the Winners section of palottery.com . Not included on that list are the many Scratch-Off players who won prizes of less than $1,000.Scratch-Off games currently offer prizes ranging from a free ticket to $3 million. Before playing any game, players should read and understand the rules, remaining prizes and specific chances of winning at palottery.com . Check tickets promptly and immediately claim winnings. Prizes expire one year from a Scratch-Off game’s end-sale date , which is posted on palottery.com The overall chances of winning any prize , printed on the back of each ticket, is stated across all tickets produced in a game, not by consecutive tickets sold per pack. Random distribution ensures the Pennsylvania Lottery and retailers do not know where winning tickets will be sold.