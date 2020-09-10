2020-09-06 Cash Money.jpg
Middletown, Pa. – Pennsylvania Lottery Scratch-Off winners claimed $229,075,304 million in prizes during August, including two top prizes worth $3 million.
 
One of those top prizes was claimed by a player from Washington County and the other was claimed by a player from Bucks County. One other top prize of $1 million was also claimed by a player from York County.
 
Retailers earned a $10,000 bonus for selling the $3 million-winning tickets, and one retailer earned a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket worth $1 million. They are:
  • Blask of Croydon, 800 State Road, Croydon, Bucks County ($10,000 bonus);
  • Sunoco, 2300 Hill Church Houston Road, Canonsburg, Washington County ($10,000 bonus); and
  • Karns,10 Newberry Commons, Etters, York County ($5,000 bonus).
Across Pennsylvania, other big prizes claimed during August included:
  • Four prizes of $500,000;
  • Nine prizes of $300,000;
  • Two prizes of $250,000; and
  • Seven prizes of $100,000.
The monthly winner list is posted in the Winners section of palottery.com. Not included on that list are the many Scratch-Off players who won prizes of less than $1,000.
 
Scratch-Off games currently offer prizes ranging from a free ticket to $3 million. Before playing any game, players should read and understand the rules, remaining prizes and specific chances of winning at palottery.com.
 
Check tickets promptly and immediately claim winnings. Prizes expire one year from a Scratch-Off game’s end-sale date, which is posted on palottery.com.
 
The overall chances of winning any prize, printed on the back of each ticket, is stated across all tickets produced in a game, not by consecutive tickets sold per pack. Random distribution ensures the Pennsylvania Lottery and retailers do not know where winning tickets will be sold.

