The Draw Game tickets eligible for this drawing include the PICK family of games, Treasure Hunt, Cash 5, Match 6 Lotto, Cash4Life®, Powerball®, Mega Millions® and Keno purchased from a Lottery retailer. Fast Play, Raffle and Xpress Sports games are excluded. The Second-Chance drawing will run through Thursday, October 1.
“The Pennsylvania Lottery is excited to partner with Powerball for a second year to give our players a chance to be the first millionaire of the year,” said Pennsylvania Lottery Executive Director Drew Svitko. “Offering up a unique lineup of Second-Chance drawings like this one allows us to continue to responsibly generate funds that help pay for life-sustaining programs for older Pennsylvanians.”
Players may submit qualifying Second-Chance ticket information at palottery.com or via the PA Lottery’s Official Mobile App.
The Pennsylvania Lottery is one of more than 25 U.S. lotteries participating in the Powerball First Millionaire of the Year promotion. Entry dates and requirements vary by participating lottery.
For more information, please visit www.powerballrockineve.com. Follow important updates on social media: