Pennsylvania Lottery players may enter winning or non-winning Draw Game tickets into the Second-Chance Drawing. In addition to the chance to win the top prize of $1 million, each winner will win a prize of $2,020. The 40 winners of this PA Lottery Second-Chance Drawing will also be eligible for a semi-finalist drawing for their choice of two fabulous New Year’s Eve celebration prizes — a VIP trip to New York City or a Party@Home package, including an additional $12,500 cash prize.The Draw Game tickets eligible for this drawing include the PICK family of games, Treasure Hunt, Cash 5, Match 6 Lotto, Cash4Life®, Powerball®, Mega Millions® and Keno purchased from a Lottery retailer . Fast Play, Raffle and Xpress Sports games are excluded. The Second-Chance drawing will run through Thursday, October 1.“The Pennsylvania Lottery is excited to partner with Powerball for a second year to give our players a chance to be the first millionaire of the year,” said Pennsylvania Lottery Executive Director Drew Svitko. “Offering up a unique lineup of Second-Chance drawings like this one allows us to continue to responsibly generate funds that help pay for life-sustaining programs for older Pennsylvanians.”Players may submit qualifying Second-Chance ticket information at palottery.com or via the PA Lottery’s Official Mobile App The Pennsylvania Lottery is one of more than 25 U.S. lotteries participating in the Powerball First Millionaire of the Year promotion. Entry dates and requirements vary by participating lottery.For more information, please visit www.powerballrockineve.com . Follow important updates on social media: