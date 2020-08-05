Players who purchase Cash4Life® and Treasure Hunt tickets online can enjoy many of the same features available to players who purchase from a Lottery retailer. They can choose their own numbers or select the “quick pick” option to receive randomly selected numbers. Players also have the option to purchase multiple tickets and advanced draws.
To play PA Lottery games or purchase tickets online at pailottery.com, players must be 18 or older, sign up for an account and deposit funds in order to make a purchase. New account holders are required to securely submit proof of identity and age. After purchasing tickets, players will be able to view their transaction history, which will include past and current drawings and plays.
“By law, online lottery players must be physically located in the state of Pennsylvania to play for money and win prizes,” Svitko noted. “As with all Lottery games, we urge players to play responsibly and always within their means.”
To promote responsible play, the PA Lottery online platform features a number of player-controlled settings, including time limits, deposit limits and spend limits. Players can configure one or more of these limits to suit their personal play style and budget. The site also allows players to take a “cool-off” period of up to 30 days, or self-exclude entirely for one year or five years.
For more information about how to play PA Lottery online or how prizes are paid, visit PAiLottery.com.
How to play Cash4Life: Each play costs $2. Players choose five numbers from 1-60 and one number from 1-4, the green Cash Ball. Players may choose their own numbers using a playslip or opt for computer-selected Quick Pick numbers. Cash4Life offers a top prize of $1,000 a day for life, a second prize of $1,000 a week for life, plus seven other ways to win. Drawings are held each night at 9 p.m. and tickets can be purchased up to 10 draws in advance. Approximate chances of winning: top prize: 1 in 21.8 million; second prize: 1 in 7.3 million; overall/any prize: 1 in 8.
How to play Treasure Hunt: Players pay $1 and select five numbers from 1 to 30. Players may select their own numbers, or they may opt for computer-selected quick picks. Players must match all five numbers drawn to win the jackpot. Players also win prizes for matching two, three or four winning numbers. Treasure Hunt drawings are held seven days a week, and tickets can be purchased up to seven draws (one week) in advance. Chances of winning the jackpot prize are 1-in-142,506; the overall chances of winning any prize are about 1-in-5.45.