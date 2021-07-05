The jackpot winners opted to form a trust to claim the jackpot prize as a cash, lump-sum payment. As a result, Peace of Mind Trust, a five-member group, will receive the prize of $348,600,000, less 24 percent federal and 3.07 percent state tax withholding. The after-tax prize amount is $254,233,980.



“This is life-changing generational money. The winners live in small communities in eastern Pennsylvania and desire to keep their lives as normal as possible. Maintaining anonymity is key to ensuring that normalcy. The winning ticket was a Quick Pick,” attorneys Kurt Panouses and Christopher Mahoney said in a joint statement provided to the Pennsylvania Lottery. Panouses leads the Florida-based Panouses Law Firm and Mahoney is an attorney with Stuckert & Yates, a Pennsylvania firm.

“The Pennsylvania Lottery congratulates the big winners of this historic jackpot,” said Pennsylvania Lottery Executive Director Drew Svitko. “We tell our players all the time that it only takes one ticket to have a chance to win a life-changing jackpot, and this Mega Millions win is a reminder of that fact. This is the largest jackpot ever won in Pennsylvania, and that’s also great news for the older Pennsylvanians who benefit from the programs the Pennsylvania Lottery funds.”

This is the third, and largest, Mega Millions® jackpot won in Pennsylvania since the state joined the game in 2010. Overall, it's the ninth largest Mega Millions® jackpot awarded since the game began in 2002.

The recent Mega Millions jackpot run — which started Friday, February 19 and ended Friday, May 21 — generated $41.5 million in sales, creating a profit of $16.6 million to benefit older Pennsylvanians.



The winning ticket, sold at 7-Eleven, 2760 Trenton Road, Levittown, Bucks County, matched all five white balls drawn, 6-9-17-18-48, and the yellow Mega Ball 8.

The chances of winning the Mega Millions® jackpot are approximately one in 302 million.

