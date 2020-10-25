Harrisburg, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board has made it easier than ever for the public to keep informed.

The meeting scheduled for Oct. 28 at 10 a.m. will be open to the public through several options. It will be available to view through the Board's website. There will also be a dial-in option for anyone without an internet connection.

The meeting will be held online to minimize risks associated with public gatherings in accordance with COVID-19 health guidelines.

Access to the online meeting can be made by visiting the Board’s website and choosing the “live” link on the PGCB Meeting Videos section on the homepage.

Fir those unable to view the meeting online, the Board is providing a link to the meeting through an audio-only interface. You may dial 646-558-8656, then enter the following when prompted:

Meeting ID: 930 4984 0172

Passcode: 512338

The agenda for the meeting will also be placed on the Board’s website prior to the meeting.