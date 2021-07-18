Harrisburg, Pa. -The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board will host a public input hearing on Monday, Aug. 16 at the Penn State Conference Center Hotel in State College.

The goal of the meeting will be to collect testimony on the Category 4 casino application submitted by SC Gaming Op Co., LLC to operate at Category 4 casino in College Township in Centre County.

The hearing, which begins at 4:00 p.m., will provide a forum for individuals to voice their support or opposition to the proposed casino at the Nittany Mall and to permit those persons with an interest in the applicant’s proposal to learn more about the project.

The PGCB has adopted a “hybrid” model that will permit individuals to choose to attend and/or provide oral testimony either in person or online. The hearing will also be streamed live from the PGCB’s website.

A page on the agency’s website, gamingcontrolboard.pa.gov, will be made available on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 with additional information on this project and a link that would permit citizens, public officials and community groups to choose to speak at this hearing either in person or remotely, or submit written testimony.

The deadline for registration to speak or submit written testimony is noon on Thursday, August 12, 2021. A listing of all government officials, community groups and individuals who have registered to speak will be posted on the PGCB’s web site beginning one week prior to the hearing and updated daily.

While written comments can be submitted directly through the PGCB’s website, for those who wish to do so by email, fax or mail, those can be submitted to the below:

E-mail:boardclerk@pa.gov

Fax: 717-265-7416

Mail: PA Gaming Control Board

P.O. Box 69060

Harrisburg, PA 17106

Attention: Board Clerk

A separate public hearing will be held at a later date in Harrisburg where SC Gaming Op Co., LLC representatives and the PGCB’s Office of Enforcement Counsel will offer any updated evidence and make oral argument as to whether the license should be granted. At that later hearing, unlike the August 16th hearing, which is primarily meant to capture and place on the evidentiary record public input, the Board members can also ask questions of the applicant and Enforcement Counsel.

All questions that are not press-related should be referred to the PGCB’s Office of Hearings and Appeals at (717) 265-7451.

About the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board is tasked to oversee all aspects of gambling at 14 land-based casinos, online casino games, retail and online sports wagering, and Video Gaming Terminals (VGTs) at qualified truck stops, along with the regulation of online fantasy sports contests.

The land-based casino industry in Pennsylvania consists of six racetrack (Category 1) casinos, five stand-alone (Category 2) casinos, two resort (Category 3) casinos and one mini-casino (Category 4). Casino expansion will continue over the next couple of years with the anticipated openings of up to four additional Category 4 casinos. A significant job generator in the Commonwealth, casinos and the other types of Board-regulated gaming annually generate over $1.5 billion in tax revenue.

Additional information about both the PGCB’s gaming regulatory efforts and Pennsylvania’s gaming industry can be found at https://gamingcontrolboard.pa.gov/ . You can also follow the agency on Twitter by choosing @PAGamingControl .