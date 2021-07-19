Harrisburg, Pa. - Big changes are happening for the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board, which regulates legalized gambling in Pennsylvania.

Board Chair David M. Barasch announced his departure from the board, which concludes six years of service from the states regulatory commission.

Appointed to a three-year term by Gov. Tom Wolf on Oct. 8, 2015, Barash accepted a second three-year term in July 2018.

All Gaming Control Commissioners are limited to a total of six years on the board.

Barasch’s decades-long career was in both state and federal government.

That included Consumer Advocate for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania; Special Assistant to Governor Bob Casey; U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Pennsylvania; and Deputy Secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue.

According to the gaming control board, Barasch helped guide a period of growth in the commonwealth’s gaming industry second only to the initial period of the licensing and opening of casinos in the mid-to late-2000’s.

During his tenure, the legislature approved internet gaming; sports wagering; and truck stop video gaming terminals, to be back under the control of the Pa. Gaming Control Board.

From the 2018 launch of new legalized forms of gambling, revenue generated from this, coupled with established of a casino gaming market, rose from $3.2 billion annually to an expected $4 billion by 2021.