Williamsport, Pa. — The Pajama Factory in Williamsport will be "unbuttoned" on Earth Day, Saturday, Apr. 22. The Williamsport Community Woodshop and Bicycle Recycle are both celebrating their 10th anniversaries, and community studios will be open to the public.

Williamsport Firefighters Local 736 and Boom City Brewing Co. are also partnering with the Pajama Factory to host a fundraising event to benefit the Local 736.

Eat Local 736 will be serving up BBQ pulled pork sandwiches, macaroni salad, and BBQ baked beans for just $10, and Boom City Brewing Co. will be pouring beverages.

In addition to food and drinks, firefighters will be socializing with guests and displaying some of the tools they use to do their job, including one of their fire trucks outside near the entrance.

Carribbean Touch and Bean's BBQ food trucks will also be on site for dining options.

The Pajama Factory will be open from 3-7 p.m. with music, food, and beverages, as well as open access to the Photo Lab, Clay Studio, Bicycle Recyle and the Williamsport Community Woodshop.

Tour the building, meet the artists and entrepreneurs, and get a behind-the-scenes glimpse into their working process. Also, learn how to get involved in classes and activities in the community studios.

Music in the courtyard will include Celtic Wood & Wires at 3 p.m., Sylvan Dell Stragglers at 4 p.m., Prairie Dogma at 5 p.m., Alysha Suley at 6 p.m., and 2nd Hand Blues Band at 7 p.m. Stick around for the afterparty in the Pajama Factory's community room.

Artist Brian Druckenmiller is showing his paintings and hosting a meet and greet in Gallery 1307, and longtime tenant and artist Joanne Landis is showing her work in Buzzsaw coffee shop.

Planning the event has been a collaborative effort, according to Becca Newburg, event coordinator at the Pajama Factory. "A building tenant came up with the 'unbuttoned' theme, and tenant/artist Justin MacKenzie drew the logo. Positive Medium, another tenant, designed the event poster," Newburg said.

"It's been awhile since the public has been invited in for an event like this," said Newburg, who is working with fellow Pajama Factory event coordinator Sandy Ludwig on the spring open house, hoping that while the building is "unbuttoned," the community comes on in for a look at what's new!

