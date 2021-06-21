Ligonier, Pa. -- A scrath-off windfall has put a Pennsylvania man in the position to start his own business, according lottery officials.

The winner, Randy Lytle of Indiana County, said he enjoys playing Scratch-Offs from the Pennsylvania Lottery and purchased the winning ticket on Memorial Day, Monday, May 31.

The 30-year-old said he scratched the ticket at the parking lot of Giant Eagle. He was with his fiancée at the time.

“Well, it was pretty wild because the day before I bought the same ticket and I won $1,000 on that ticket and I had to go to that Giant Eagle to cash that big of a prize, and it’s the only reason I was there at that Giant Eagle,” said Lytle. “My fiancée was in disbelief, but I think she believed it a little more than me.”



Next, Lytle said he couldn’t wait to call his mom to tell her the good news, adding that his father passed away from cancer when he was just eight years old.



“She raised me and my brother, so now I can do something special for her,” said Lytle. “This is going to help in so many ways, I don’t even know where to start.”



Lytle said he overcame some tough times, which include being homeless for a short time and being a furloughed steel mill worker.



“I’m not going back there to work,” he said. “This prize will help me start up my own business. I’m not sure what that will be yet.”



As for other plans for his prize, Lytle said he will save some of the money to pay for his 10-year old son’s future college tuition.



“The Pennsylvania Lottery congratulates Randy for winning this top prize and Giant Eagle for selling this big winning Scratch-Off ticket,” said Pennsylvania Lottery Executive Director Drew Svitko. “Thanks to our network of more than 9,600 retailers and players across Pennsylvania, the Lottery is continuing to fulfill its mission of responsibly generating funds for programs that benefit older Pennsylvanians.”



“At Giant Eagle, we’re proud to be long-standing partners of the Pennsylvania Lottery and are thrilled that such an exciting winner ticket was sold by the Ligonier Giant Eagle,” said Jannah Jablonowski, Giant Eagle spokesperson. “We extend our sincere congratulations to the winner and wish he and his family the best in their future.”

The check presentation was held at Giant Eagle, 117 S. Walnut St., Ligonier, Westmoreland County, where the winning ticket was sold. The store receives a $10,000 bonus for selling the big winner.