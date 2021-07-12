Middletown, Pa. –Pennsylvania Lottery Scratch-Off winners claimed $210,444,405 million in prizes during June, including one top prize worth $3 million claimed by a player from Indiana County. Additionally, three top prizes of $1 million were claimed by players from Philadelphia, and Allegheny and Westmoreland counties.
- Giant Eagle, 117 S. Walnut St., Ligonier, Westmoreland County ($10,000 bonus);
- Wilkinsburg Beverage Co., 601 Penn Avenue, Pittsburgh, Allegheny County ($5,000 bonus);
- Unidos Multiservice Agency, 3761 N. 9th St., Philadelphia ($5,000 bonus); and
- BP, 11339 Center Highway, North Huntingdon, Westmoreland County ($5,000 bonus).
- Three prizes of $500,000;
- Two prizes of $300,000;
- Eleven prizes of $250,000; and
- Five prizes of $100,000.
Scratch-Off games currently offer prizes ranging from a free ticket to $3 million. Before playing any game, players should read and understand the rules, remaining prizes and specific chances of winning at palottery.com. Check tickets promptly and immediately claim winnings. Prizes expire one year from a Scratch-Off game’s end-sale date, which is posted on palottery.com.
The overall chances of winning any prize, printed on the back of each ticket, is stated across all tickets produced in a game, not by consecutive tickets sold per pack. Random distribution ensures the Pennsylvania Lottery and retailers do not know where winning tickets will be sold.