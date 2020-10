Two prizes of $500,000;

Six prizes of $300,000;

Eight prizes of $250,000;

Two prizes of $150,000; and

Twenty prizes of $100,000.

Congratulations to the retailer, Save-A-Lot, 1000 S. Brady St., DuBois, Clearfield County, who earned a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.Across Pennsylvania, other big prizes claimed during September included:The monthly winner list is posted in the Winners section of palottery.com . Not included on that list are the many Scratch-Off players who won prizes of less than $1,000.