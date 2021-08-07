Middletown, Pa. -What's better than two changes to strike it rich? Well, three of course.

That's exactly what the PA Lottery is doing for its beloved Powerball players.

In addition to the drawings held on Wednesdays and Saturdays, the multi-state game will offer drawings on Mondays. This change to three drawings per week will go into effect for the Monday, August 23 drawing.





Another Powerball® change starting with the August 23 drawing is that Pennsylvania players will also be able to add Double-Play® to their purchase. Double Play is a new optional feature that, for an additional $1 per play, will give players another chance to win with their Powerball® numbers in a separate drawing with a top cash prize of $10 million.



The Double Play® drawing will be held after every Powerball® drawing. Players will play the same set of numbers in both the main Powerball® drawing and Double Play® drawing, and Powerball® tickets that include the Double Play® add-on will be eligible to win prizes in both drawings. The Double-Play® drawing will not be televised, but it will be live streamed on



Adding a third drawing day will not change the Powerball® game odds or cash prizes. Players will continue to choose five numbers from 1 to 69 and one Powerball number from 1 to 26. The Power Play® add-on feature will also continue to be available for an additional $1 per play to multiply non-jackpot prizes and will only apply to prizes won in the Powerball® drawing. All 48 U.S. lotteries will sell tickets for the Powerball drawing on Monday nights.



“By continuously innovating to meet our players’ needs, we can keep Lottery funds flowing to Pennsylvania seniors to help pay for services like prescription assistance, transportation, and rent and property tax rebates,” added Svitko.



