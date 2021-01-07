Williamsport, Pa. — There are many things in the world that exist solely in our imaginations.

Take the unicorn for example. Nobody has ever seen one, but to a certain extent, they are real in our imaginations.

The same could likely be said about the Human Resources Department for any restaurant run by Gordon Ramsey. Sure, there must be an HR Department, but just how real it is might be debatable. It might even be run by donkeys.

The toughest reality show in television returns as Chef Ramsey hosts the 19th season of Hell’s Kitchen. He will be looking for a new face to run one of his many restaurants while testing the patience of each chef with his colorful language. The competition starts at 8 p.m. tonight and might be a little special for local PA residents.

This year, local fans of the show will have a rooting interest as a Millmont local braves the competition. He will be called all sorts of names throughout the process, but one he has been called his entire life is Drew Tingley.

He will be one of 18 chefs competing on the show for a chance to run a restaurant owned by Ramsey in Las Vegas. The winner will also receive an annual salary of $250,000.

Tingley’s love and passion for food started at a young age with his family, but it might have even started before that as he was instantly drawn to the aroma and taste as a child.

“What initially got me into cooking was the taste and smell. Food is delicious,” Tingley said with a laugh. “What really piqued my interest was the ability to take nothing and turn it into something and being able to put your own spin on things.”

Tingley, a graduate of Central Dauphin East, turned down offers to play football in college. He wanted to remain close to home, grind out hours at a restaurant, and earn money.

It worked for him, but he remained committed to his education, as well. He enrolled at Harrisburg Area Community College in the Culinary program.

Tingley struggled with the hours as he attempted to be a full-time student and full-time employee. It lasted a year before Tingley decided to commit his focus to the restaurant.

“I could have played football in college,” Tingley said. “I didn’t take any of those things right away. I wanted to take a year and just work and make money. This was the first full-scale restaurant that I worked at.”

He grew as an employee and started to learn more about being a chef and flavors to set his dishes apart from the rest. His love was always there as his family instilled the love of creation in him.

“Food is something that is very special,” Tingley said. “Smells trigger memories and thoughts from a time before. It’s something that has always intrigued me. Food is just a big part of my life.”

Now, that love was being augmented by technique and skill that elevated Tingley to new levels of success.

“I decided I was going to make my own path,” Tingley said. “I started immersing myself in all aspects of the culinary work at a young age. At 21 I just started working, paying attention, and studying my butt off. I stayed hungry and wanted to develop my craft.”

It would be ten years of working and grinding in the restaurant business before another breakthrough happened. On a whim, one day while chatting in a Facebook group of chefs, Tingley noticed a casting call ad for Hell’s Kitchen.

“I clicked on it and thought what’s the worst that can happen,” Tingley said. “These things never go your way, but let’s give it a shot.”

An agent replied almost immediately. Tingley began the process of submitting photos and videos of his work.

“There’s a lot of paperwork, pictures, and videos,” Tingley said. “They want to see so much of your work.”

When Tingley got the call confirming he would be one of the chefs to face Ramsey, it was complete joy. He described the scene as him running through his house in front of his finance and screaming. In the middle of the celebration, he realized the agent was still on the phone.

“I was jumping up and down and screaming throughout the house,” Tingley said. “I’m pretty sure I horrified the woman on the phone that told me. She ended up laughing. My finance was laughing.”

In one week, Tingley got everything he needed to go and headed out to Las Vegas to begin the competition. The rest of the story picks up tonight on Fox.

The show is wildly popular and has already been picked up for a 20th season. Pennsylvania has been represented well on the show, including Tingley, who lives just outside of Lewisburg.

“My whole family growing up, we centered ourselves around food pretty much,” Tingley said. “Our family creed is ‘You don’t have to be hungry to eat.’ Food has always just been a very large passion of mine.”